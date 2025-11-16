Key (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against Houston.

Key has progressed enough in his recovery from a quadriceps injury to return from a four-game absence. His return, coupled with Jeffery Simmons (hamstring) also being cleared, will help bolster the Titans' pass rush in Sunday's AFC South tilt, though less rotational snaps at outside linebacker will be available for Jaylen Harrell and Truman Jones. Key posted six tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, in the five regular-season games prior to his injury.