Key recorded two total tackles (both solo), including one tackle for loss and one sack in Monday night's 28-27 win over the Titans.

The sixth-year pro was one of three Titans to get to Tua Tagovailoa on Monday night, as he was sacked a total of five times. Key is on pace to have one of, if not the best season of his career through 13 games, tallying 22 total tackles, including three tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. Tennessee ranks just outside the top 10 in the NFL in sacks this season (37.0 total), and Key has been a large part of that success.