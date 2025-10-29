Key (quadriceps) won't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 29-year-old has missed Tennessee's last three games due to a quadriceps injury sustained in the Week 5 win over the Cardinals, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he's not nearing a return. If Key is sidelined again in the Week 9 matchup against the Chargers, expect Jihad Ward to start opposite Dre'Mont Jones in the Titans' linebacker corps.