Key (hip) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 29-year-old sustained a hip injury in the Week 17 loss to the Saints and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined Sunday. Key has now closed his 2025 campaign with 22 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, across 12 contests. While he's sidelined for the Week 18 divisional matchup, expect Jaylen Harrell to start opposite Jihad Ward.