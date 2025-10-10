Key (thigh) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Key logged consecutive DNPs to open the Titans' week of practice after sustaining a thigh injury in the team's Week 5 win over the Cardinals, making it no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. The veteran edge rusher has had a solid start to the 2025 season, recording six total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, through five contests. While he's out in Week 6, expect rookie Oluwafemi Oladejo to start as one of Tennessee's top outside linebackers.