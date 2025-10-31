Key (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Key was unable to practice both Wednesday and Thursday due to a quadriceps injury sustained in Tennessee's Week 5 win over the Cardinals, so it's no surprise that he'll remain sidelined Sunday. Expect Jihad Ward to continue operating as one of the Titans' top outside linebackers until Key returns from injury.