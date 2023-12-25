Key recorded four tackles (three solo), including one sack, and forced a fumble in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

Key brought down Geno Smith and forced a fumble on Seattle's first offensive series of the contest, though the Seahawks maintained possession. The sack gave Key a total of 3.5 over his past five contests -- prior to that span, he had gone six consecutive games without logging any sacks. The veteran linebacker is just a half-sack away from tying the career-high mark he set two years ago while with San Francisco.