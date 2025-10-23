Key (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Thursday marked Key's first crack at on-field work since sustaining a quadriceps injury during the Titans' Week 5 win over the Cardinals. It's a step in the right direction for the 2018 third-rounder, though his chances of playing Sunday against the Colts won't be known until the Titans announce their injury designations following Friday's practice. Key has been sidelined for Tennessee's last two games due to his injury, which has resulted in more defensive snaps at outside linebacker for Jihad Ward and Jaylen Harrell.