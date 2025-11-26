Key posted two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and an addition QB hit during the Titans' 30-24 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Key got to Sam Darnold for a seven-yard sack on a fourth-down play early in the fourth quarter, giving the Titans the ball back at midfield. Key missed four games earlier in the season due to a quadriceps injury but has been productive in the seven regular-season games he's played, having totaled 11 tackles (six solo), including 4.0 sacks. He'll look to add to his sack total during this Sunday's AFC South tilt against the Jaguars.