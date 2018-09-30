Davis will be the backup option for starter Marcus Mariota (elbow) Sunday against the Eagles, as Blaine Gabbert (concussion) is listed as inactive for the contest.

Davis signed with Tennessee just five days earlier, but will get thrown into the mix as an emergency quarterback option Sunday. While Marcus Mariota has been deemed healthy enough to start despite an elbow injury, he's been unable to shed his injury-prone label to date, and any type of setback would likely lead to Davis seeing game action.