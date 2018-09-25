Davis agreed to a contract Tuesday with the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Davis' addition gives the Titans some much-needed depth at quarterback with Marcus Mariota still limited by an elbow injury and Blaine Gabbert embedded in the NFL's concussion protocol. Since Mariota was able to finish the Titans' Week 3 upset win over the Jaguars, he seems on track to be available Sunday against the Eagles, but he hasn't started either of the past two weeks due to the complications his elbow presents when he throws. With that in mind, Davis could very well end up seeing snaps versus Philadelphia in the event Gabbert isn't available. Davis spent the 2017 season in Seattle as the backup to Russell Wilson, but only logged five offensive snaps throughout the campaign.

