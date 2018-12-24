Davis signed a contract with the Titans on Monday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Davis is signing on the heels of Marcus Mariota's (elbow) injury. If Mariota is held out of the team's Week 17 matchup with the Colts Davis will operate as the backup to Blaine Gabbert. Davis won't figure to see the field unless the team takes further losses at quarterback.

