Hooper has made a strong impression on quarterback Ryan Tannehill during offseason practices, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.
The Titans have overhauled their pass catchers this offseason, moving on from AJ Brown but also adding rookie Treylon Burks and Robert Woods. Hooper is a more under-the-radar addition, particularly after a couple uninspiring seasons in Cleveland. However, he has earned praise from Tannehill regarding his feel for running routes and ability to get open out of breaks. Though Hooper is entering his seventh season in the NFL, he is still only 27 years old and could be heavily involved in the Titans' offense in 2022.