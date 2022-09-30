Hooper (neck) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Hooper was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but his full participation Friday paves the way for the tight end to suit up this weekend. However, with just four catches on nine targets for 44 yards in three games thus far, Hooper's fantasy impact has been modest while working in a timeshare with Geoff Swaim.