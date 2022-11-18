Hooper brought in all four targets for 36 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 27-17 win over the Packers on Thursday night.

The veteran tight end's tenure in Tennessee had mostly been a disappointment until Week 7, when Hooper started on an upward trajectory that culminated with his first pair of scoring grabs as a Titan. Hooper's first touchdown reception came on a nifty three-yard jump pass from Derrick Henry, and the second was a 16-yard grab on the first play of the fourth quarter that closed out the scoring on the night. Hooper now has a 15-172-2 line over his last five games, numbers he'll next have a chance to build on in a Week 12 home battle versus the Bengals a week from Sunday.