Hooper recorded five receptions on five targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Jaguars.

Hooper maintained a significant role in Tennessee's offense even with the emergence of Chigoziem Okonkwo, finishing tied for second on the team with five receptions. While he didn't find the end zone, Hooper managed explosive gains of 24 and 17 yards to account for the majority of his damage. He now has at least three receptions in each of his last five games, though he had previously failed to top 41 yards in that span.