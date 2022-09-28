Hooper (neck) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' officials site reports.
The report notes that Hooper was spotted running on a side field during Wednesday's session. In the Titans' 24-22 win over the Raiders on Sunday, Hooper was on the field for 24 snaps en route to catching both of his targets for 19 yards, while fellow tight end Geoff Swaim (40 snaps) caught caught all three of his targets for 19 yards and a TD. Three games into the season, Hooper has been limited to four catches on nine targets for 44 yards and as long as he's in a time-share with Swaim he'll be a hit-or-miss fantasy option.
