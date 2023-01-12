Hooper recorded four catches on four targets for 38 yards in Saturday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Hooper tied for the third-most targets on the team and was relatively efficient with his opportunity to turn in his highest catch and yardage total since Week 14. While his numbers rebounded compared to his 2021 campaign with the Browns, Hooper was still in a timeshare among other tight ends on the Tennessee roster including Chigoziem Okonkwo and Geoff Swaim. Hooper will hit free agency this offseason, and even if he returns to Tennessee, Okonkwo will likely step into a more significant role in 2023 to Hooper's detriment.