Hooper recorded three receptions on three targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts.

Hooper turned in his best game as a Titan, as he managed lengthy receptions of 23,19 and 14 yards to lead the team in receiving. Prior to Sunday's matchup, Hooper had failed to surpass 19 receiving yards in any matchup, so it's unclear whether he will continue to see an increased role in the offense. Like every Titans' pass catcher, Hooper should primarily be targeted in games where the team is chasing points.