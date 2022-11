Hooper recorded one catch on one target for five yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans.

The Titans went to an extremely run-heavy approach with Malik Willis under center, who attempted only 10 passes in the game. As a result, no Titans pass catcher tallied more than two receptions or 26 yards in the contest. Hooper now has recorded single-digit receiving yards in four of seven games on the campaign.