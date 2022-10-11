Hooper hauled in his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Commanders.

Hooper was on the field for 33 snaps, his highest total since Week 1. However, he remained a minimal part of the Titans' passing attack and has racked up more than one reception in a game only once this season. Overall, Hooper has six receptions for 55 yards across five games.

