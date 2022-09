Hooper recorded one reception on four targets for 19 yards in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills.

Hooper was on the field for exactly half of Tennessee's offensive snaps, though most starters were pulled late in the third quarter. He finished tied for third on the team with four targets, but he produced little with the opportunity. Hooper should continue to serve as the Titans' primary pass-catching tight end, though that has translated to only two receptions and 25 yards across two games.