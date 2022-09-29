Hooper (neck) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Glennon of SI.com reports.
Hooper took a step forward in activity from Wednesday and will look to graduate to full participation Friday, which would likely allow him to enter this weekend's matchup with the Colts without an injury designation. Even if the neck issue results in no restrictions for Hooper, his fantasy ceiling will be suppressed while he continues to share snaps at tight end with Geoff Swaim. Hooper hasn't played more than 62 percent of snaps or drawn more than five targets in any of the Titans' first three games.
More News
-
Titans' Austin Hooper: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Austin Hooper: Two catches against Raiders•
-
Titans' Austin Hooper: Makes little of four targets•
-
Titans' Austin Hooper: Quiet in Titans debut•
-
Titans' Austin Hooper: Racks up targets in practice•
-
Titans' Austin Hooper: Building rapport in Tennessee•