Hooper had two receptions (three targets) for 34 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Hooper actually turned in his one of his better stat lines in a game where his starting quarterback completed just five passes. The 27-year-old still owns a paltry 12/150/0 receiving line through eight starts, making him a non-factor in most fantasy formats heading into a matchup with Denver next Sunday.