Hooper recorded one catch on one target for four yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts.

Hooper played only 20 offensive snaps, half the mark of Geoff Swaim. More concerning was the increased snap rate for Chig Okonkwo, who played 13 offensive snaps and also caught his first career touchdown. Hooper is likely to remain the Titans' top pass-catching tight end from a playing time perspective for a significant portion of the season, but he has only five receptions for 48 yards across four games.