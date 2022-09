Hooper caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 21-20 loss against the Giants.

Hooper was outsnapped 45-40 by Geoff Swaim, despite the seventh-year pro being listed as No. 1 tight end on the team's depth chart. Although the 27-year-old reportedly established solid chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill this offseason, his little involvement in the passing game Week 1 is somewhat discouraging. Look for Hooper to play a larger role next Monday night when the Titans travel to Buffalo.