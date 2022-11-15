Hooper recorded five catches on seven targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Broncos.

The Titans took to the air more than is typically the case, as Derrick Henry was shut down on the ground. Hooper was a benificiary, and he logged his highest target and reception total of the season. He did the majoirty of his damage late, as he tallied three catches for 29 yards in the final quarter. Hooper will likely continue to play a significant role in the passing game, though it's been difficult to predict when the Titans will choose to employ a more aggressive offensive approach.