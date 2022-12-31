Hooper recorded one catch on six targets for six yards in Thursday's 27-13 loss to the Cowboys.

Several of the Titans' pass catchers saw improved efficiency with Joshua Dobbs under center rather than Malik Willis. However, the opposite was true for Hooper, as he tallied his lowest yardage total since Week 8 despite seeing his second-highest target total of the season. Prior to Thursday's game, Hooper had managed multiple receptions in eight consecutive contests.