Hooper caught seven passes during Tennessee's joint practice with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill talked up the acquisition of Hooper prior to training camp, and the duo seems to have quickly developed a connection. Hooper could get off to a hot start to the season, as Treylon Burks (undisclosed) has had an inconsistent ramp-up to his rookie campaign while Robert Woods is hoping to be fully recovered from a torn ACL in time for Week 1. Even if both Burks and Woods are ready to go for the regular season, Hooper could realistically emerge as the third target for Tannehill in the passing offense.