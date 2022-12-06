Hooper recorded three receptions on five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles.

Hooper had the majority of his involvement on a drive late in the second quarter, during which he caught a pair of nine-yard passes. He remains a part-time player with both Geoff Swim and Chigoziem Okonkwo also working into the tight end rotation, though Hooper has at least three receptions in four consecutive games. While his workload appears relatively safe, he has failed to surpass 41 yards in a game in that same span.