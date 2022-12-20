Hooper recorded two catches on four targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chargers.

Hooper played fewer snaps than both Chigoziem Okonkwo and Geoff Swaim, though he was still among three Titans with four targets. He made good use of the opportunity, and his 17-yard catch late in the fourth quarter led directly to a game-tying touchdown for Tennessee. After a slow start to the season, Hooper has at least 30 yards in seven of his last nine contests.