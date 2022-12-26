Hooper recorded two receptions on four targets for 20 yards in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans.

Hooper tied for the team lead with four targets, though he didn't manage much production with the opportunity. He delivered a key 15-yard gain on a potential game-winning drive with only 15 seconds remaining, but Malik Willis threw an interception on the following play. Hooper has now earned at least four targets in seven consecutive games.