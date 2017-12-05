Titans' Austin Johnson: To take on larger role
Coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that he expects Johnson to take on a larger role with DaQuan Jones (bicep) done for the year, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Johnson recorded a season-high six tackles (five solo) and one sack in Sunday's win over the Texans and should begin seeing more opportunities with the team a man down on the defensive line. Johnson has totaled just 19 tackles (12 solo) and the one in limited snaps this season.
