Titans' Austin Pasztor: Inks deal with Titans
Pasztor signed a contract with the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Pasztor's spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Jack Conklin (knee) on injured reserve. The veteran was released by the Falcons in November, and will now serve as a depth piece on the Titans' offensive line.
