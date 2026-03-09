Schlottmann signed a one-year contract with the Titans on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Schlottman served as the Giants' backup center for most of the 2025 regular season, though he did start in four games (including Weeks 17 and 18) in place of John Michael Schmitz (finger). It appears as though Schlottman will have the opportunity to compete for the starting center job in Tennessee, given that the Titans released Lloyd Cushenberry (undisclosed) with a failed physical designation in late February and that Corey Levin (biceps) is still an unrestricted free agent.