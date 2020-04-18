Titans' Avery Gennesy: Picked up by Titans
Gennesy has agreed to a deal with the Titans, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Gennesy went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2017. He has since spent time on practice squads with the Jaguars, Browns and Broncos. He also paid his dues in the AAF in 2019 and in the XFL this spring. The journeyman will now look to make an impression in Tennessee.
