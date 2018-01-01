Titans' Avery Williamson: Finishes strong with 11 tackles
Williamson capped the regular season with 11 tackles (five solo), along with a tackle for loss and a pass defensed in Sunday's playoff-clinching, 15-10 win over Jacksonville.
Williamson brought his season total to 92 tackles with his second-best performance of the campaign in that category. Tennessee's strong interior linebacker play was often overlooked, but the Titans very likely would have missed the playoffs if not for excellent performances from Williamson and Wesley Woodyard. Williamson's turned out to be quite the find in the fifth round of the 2014 draft, as he's registered 376 tackles in his first four NFL seasons.
