Williamson recorded nine tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.

Williamson has been up and down over the past four weeks, racking up performances of 14 and nine tackles while posting a combined five tackles in the other two games. The sack was his first of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop