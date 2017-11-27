Titans' Avery Williamson: Gets first sack in Week 12
Williamson recorded nine tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.
Williamson has been up and down over the past four weeks, racking up performances of 14 and nine tackles while posting a combined five tackles in the other two games. The sack was his first of the season.
