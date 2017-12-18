Williamson racked up six solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the 49ers.

Williamson and Wesley Woodyard form a dynamic duo at inside linebacker that's as effective as it is alliterative. Each of the two was able to sack quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo once in this one, and Williamson now has three sacks in the past four weeks. The 25-year-old Williamson also cleared the 75-tackle mark for the fourth consecutive season since being selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.