Titans' Avery Williamson: Leads team with 14 tackles
Williamson had a team-high 14 tackles (six solo) against the Browns on Sunday.
Sunday's total doubled Williamson's previous season high of seven tackles, but most of this increase is attributed to assisted tackles, so it may not be sustainable. Regardless, the 25-year-old remains on pace for his third consecutive 100-tackle season.
