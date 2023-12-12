Al-Shaair logged 10 total tackles (seven solo) in Monday night's 28-27 win over the Dolphins.

The fifth-year pro continues to be a tackling machine for the Titans, as he's now recorded six games with 10+ stops this season. Al-Shaair is now averaging 9.54 tackles per game through 13 appearances, and he's almost 40 total tackles ahead of Tennessee's second leading tackler. The 26-year-old is having the most productive year of his career, ranking seventh in the NFL in total tackles with 124. Expect Al-Shaair to continue coming up big for the Titans' defense for the remainder of the season.