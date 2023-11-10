Al-Shaair (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 26-year-old linebacker went from not participating in Wednesday's practice to a full session Friday, and it now seems as if he's had enough time to move past his ankle issue. Al-Shaair has recorded 83 total tackles, including four tackles for loss and one sack through eight games this year.