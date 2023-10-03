Al-Shaair totaled nine tackles (five solo), including one for loss, and added two QB hits along with two defensed passes in a 27-3 Week 4 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Al-Shaair played every defensive snap for Tennessee in the contest and tied his season high with nine stops. The veteran linebacker is enjoying a solid first season with the Titans, leading the team with 32 tackles through four games. He's on pace to easily surpass the career-best mark of 102 stops he set with San Francisco in 2021.