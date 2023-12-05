Al-Shaair registered 12 tackles (eight solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to Indianapolis.
Al-Shaair was able to get to the quarterback for the first time since Week 3, bringing down Gardner Minshew for his second sack of the year. The linebacker is now up to a career-high 114 tackles, including the two sacks, while also deflecting four passes and recovering a fumble over 12 games in his first season with Tennessee.
