Al-Shaair had eight tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans.

Al-Shaair has had a breakout season in his first year with the Titans. His 153 tackles ranks sixth in the NFL and he's tied with Bobby Wagner for the most assisted tackles in the league. Al-Shaair has been a leader among Tennessee's linebacker corps after spending the first four years of his career with the 49ers.