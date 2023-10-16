Al-Shaair recorded 15 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Ravens.
Al-Shaair found himself very busy in Week 6 against a run-heavy Baltimore offense, and he tallied 15 tackles for the second straight game. After its Week 7 bye, Tennessee will host another run-first offense in the Falcons in Week 8.
