Al-Shaair had nine tackles (three solo) including one sack in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Browns.

Al-Shaair led Tennessee's linebacker corps in tackles Sunday and was tied with cornerback Kristian Fulton on the day. Al-Shaair played a pivotal role in limiting the Browns to just 78 rushing yards on 31 carries (2.5 YPC), but the Titans struggled to contain Deshaun Watson, who threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns on 81.8 percent passing. Al-Shaair and the Titans will look to get back on track against the Bengals in Week 4.