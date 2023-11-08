Al-Shaair (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Al-Shaair was able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in last Thursday's loss to the Steelers, so it's not clear when the 26-year-old picked up the injury. He'll work to get back on the field before the end of the week with a matchup against the Buccaneers on tap Sunday.