Al-Shaair tallied 15 tackles (seven solo) in a Week 5 loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Al-Shaair led Tennessee with his season-high 15 stops. It was the linebacker's first double-digit tackle total of the campaign, though he recorded nine stops in both Week 3 and Week 4. With 47 tackles through five games, Al-Shaair appears well on his way to surpassing the career-high 102 stops he recorded with San Francisco in 2021.
