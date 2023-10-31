Al-Shaair recorded 11 tackles and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Falcons.

Al-Shaair continued his excellent season, as he has three consecutive double-digit tackle performances. He also recovered a fumble midway through the second quarter to help set up a short field for the offense on a drive that resulted in a touchdown. Overall, Al-Shaair has 73 tackles in seven games and will easily surpass his previous best of 102 tackles in a season if he can remain healthy.